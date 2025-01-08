For over a century, the mute swans of the Swan Pond in Manlius, NY, have symbolized grace and tranquility. But behind their serene presence lies a contentious, decades-long battle over their place in New York’s ecosystem. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has long sought to control or eliminate wild populations of mute swans, labeling them an invasive species. This ongoing conflict has reached a boiling point, leaving the fate of Manlius’s cherished swans hanging in the balance.

The Beloved Swans of Manlius: A Decades-Long Battle for Their Future

This battle began in the late 1990s when mute swans, native to Eurasia, were identified as a significant threat to New York’s environment. Imported in the 1800s to beautify estates and parks, these 25-pound birds with striking white plumage and elegant necks established wild populations. By the 1990s, their numbers had surged to 2,200 statewide, prompting concerns about their environmental impact.

Mute swans are territorial and aggressive, often displacing native birds like the endangered black tern along Lake Ontario. Their feeding habits devastate wetlands, as they uproot submerged vegetation critical to native wildlife. According to the DEC, a single mute swan consumes up to 40% of its body weight daily, targeting root systems that may never recover. Their waste has also degraded water quality, particularly in downstate parks, swimming areas, and shellfish fishing zones.

But this battle isn't new, in 2014 the DEC proposed a management plan that included controversial measures like shooting swans, destroying eggs, and sterilization. Public outcry followed, with swan lovers decrying the plan as cruel and unnecessary.

The DEC, however, defended its approach, citing the swans’ negative impact on native species and habitats. In 2012 an Illinois man was even killed when a pair of swans swam up to his kayak causing him to fall off and eventually drown.

Manlius: A Unique Exemption

Amid this contentious history, the village of Manlius has been a rare exception. It has been the only community in New York permitted to keep mute swans. For decades, the swans at the Swan Pond have been managed responsibly, with biologists conducting annual checkups. However, this special permission was revoked after a shocking event in 2023 when a group of teens killed and ate Faye, the mother swan, and took her cygnets. While the cygnets were rescued and returned to the pond, Manny the father needed to be relocated. The event heightened scrutiny of the village’s swan management practices. And this wasn't the first time the swans have been disturbed.

According to police, the incident began at Buffoons Bar in Manlius when a 23-year-old man left the bar and made his way two blocks to the Swan Pond. Investigators believe Leone jumped the fence surrounding the pond, took swan eggs, and brought at least some of them back to the bar to show his friends and other patrons. James Bundy, owner of Buffoons, was stunned when he arrived at the bar the next morning to find an egg smashed against the door and another broken on the floor.

Bundy immediately contacted the police, who had already found shattered swan eggshells outside the bar. Witnesses came forward as early as Monday, helping police identify Leone as the person responsible for taking and destroying the eggs.

Although it’s unclear whether the theft was premeditated or a drunken impulse, Leone was charged with destroying the swans’ eggs. Police could not prove Leone had been drinking, though evidence suggested alcohol may have played a role.

A Community Divided

Faye’s death and the theft of her eggs became a flashpoint in the decades-long battle over mute swans in New York. Critics of the DEC’s stringent policies argue that the agency unfairly targets the swans, while conservationists maintain that mute swans are an invasive species that disrupt native ecosystems.

Manlius residents have fiercely defended their swans, while conservationists argue that the DEC’s stance is justified. The 2019 Mute Swan Management Plan emphasized non-lethal measures, such as egg addling and habitat modification, but also highlighted the ecological dangers posed by mute swans.

In 2016, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill halting the DEC’s initial plan to significantly reduce the swan population after two earlier vetoes. However, the 2019 plan brought stricter regulations, citing the need for a balanced approach to conservation and public enjoyment.

As the village and DEC remain at odds, the future of the Swan Pond hangs in the balance. Manlius is fighting to preserve its iconic swans and the tradition they embody, while the DEC seeks to prioritize ecological integrity. For now, the fate of the remaining cygnets—and a century-old legacy—remains uncertain.

The Future of Manlius’s Swans

The DEC renewed the village’s license to keep the swans in 2024 but with a devastating caveat: reproduction is now prohibited. By 2025, the swans must be replaced with other species, such as tundra or trumpeter swans. This decision has sparked outrage in Manlius, where the swans are considered part of the town’s identity.

The DEC’s actions are part of a broader effort to control mute swan populations across the state. Other states, including Maryland, Michigan, and Connecticut, have already implemented aggressive control plans with varying degrees of success.

For Manlius, the stakes are deeply personal. The swans are more than an environmental concern—they are a beloved tradition, drawing families to the pond year-round and marking the seasons with the arrival of baby swans each spring.

As the battle continues, the future of Faith, Fayette, Noa, and Liu—the cygnets who survived tragedy—remains uncertain. Will Manlius’s swans become another casualty of environmental management, or can the village preserve its cherished legacy?

