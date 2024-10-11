Major Changes To SNAP Benefits Now In Effect For New York Residents

There are major changes to SNAP benefits now in effect for New York State. Here's what we know:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families in the tri-state area afford groceries. Thanks to this program, millions of Americans have access to nutritious food to feed their families with. SNAP used to be called food stamps. The system is essentially the same.

SNAP benefits are distributed through a card that functions like a debit card. This card lets users purchase approved food items at grocery stores, farmer's markets, and other food stores. SNAP is designed to cover "the basics," such as fruits, vegetables, bread, meat, dairy products, and other essentials.

Who Qualifies For SNAP?

To qualify for SNAP, households must have a certain income. This varies based on household size, income, expenses, and whether there are elderly or disabled individuals in the home.

How Will SNAP Benefits Change In New York For October 2024?

Newsweek is reporting that the income amount to qualify for SNAP benefits is lower this year, and recipients should see slightly more in their monthly allotment because of increases associated with inflation.

The monthly benefits for a household of one only increase to $292 from $291. However, if you're a family of four, expect your allotment to rise from $973 to $975. In an eight-person household, you could get as much as $1,756 this year, up from $1,751.

Maximum SNAP Benefits for New York Residents:

Household Size 1 – $292 (2023-2024 Amount: $291)

Household Size 2 – $536 (2023-2024 Amount: $535)

Household Size 3 – $768 (2023-2024 Amount: $766)

Household Size 4 – $975 (2023-2024 Amount: $973)

Household Size 5 – $1,158 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,155)

Household Size 6 – $1,390 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,386)

Household Size 7 – $1,536 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,532)

Household Size 8 – $1,756 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,751)

To see if you qualify for SNAP benefits, you can visit the SNAP website.

Pay Families Need To Survive In Central New York Counties The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, created a Living Wage calculator that helps individuals determine how much each person in a household needs to make an hour to support themselves or a family.

So how much does a family of four need to make in Central New York just to get by? The number is pretty shocking when you consider that this is the number to get by paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t account for putting money into savings. It’s just the bare minimum.

This list is in alphabetical order, and each county has a family of 4 with one adult working, then both adults working. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

7 Awesome and Useful Discounts New York State Students Can Score Check out this rundown of some sweet student discounts that anyone enrolled at New York State colleges and universities are eligible for: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler