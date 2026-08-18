Madison County health officials are alerting residents after confirming a case of measles in an unvaccinated county resident.

According to Madison County Public Health, the individual is recovering at home while health officials work to determine who may have been exposed.

Madison County Confirms Measles Case

Madison County Public Health confirmed the case as of August 14, making it one of more than a dozen measles cases reported outside New York City so far this year.

Public health officials say they are now working to identify and notify anyone who may have had close contact with the infected person while they were contagious. Anyone identified as potentially exposed will be contacted directly and given instructions on what to do next.

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At this time, Madison County has not announced any public exposure locations connected to the case.

Why Measles Exposure Can Be Tricky

Measles is one of those illnesses where you don't necessarily have to be standing next to someone who's sick to be exposed. The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can remain in the air for up to two hours after that person leaves a room.

According to health officials, as many as 9 out of 10 people who aren't protected against measles can become infected after exposure.

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There's another complication: someone with measles can spread the virus before they even realize they're sick. A person can be contagious from four days before their rash appears through four days afterward.

Symptoms Can Take Weeks to Appear

If you've been exposed to measles, symptoms don't necessarily show up right away. Madison County Public Health says symptoms can begin anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Early symptoms can include:

High fever, sometimes above 104 degrees

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots inside the mouth

The telltale rash typically appears three to five days after the first symptoms and usually begins on the face before spreading down the body.

While some people recover without serious problems, measles can cause complications including ear infections and diarrhea. More serious cases can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling, hospitalization and, in rare cases, death.

Young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are among those at higher risk for complications.

What Should You Do If You Think You Were Exposed?

Madison County Public Health says anyone who believes they may have been exposed and isn't immune should contact their healthcare provider. But there's one important thing to remember: call before you show up.

Because measles spreads so easily, health officials recommend calling a doctor's office or emergency room before arriving so staff can make arrangements that limit exposure to other patients.

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Depending on the circumstances, people who aren't immune may still have options after an exposure. An MMR vaccine given within 72 hours may prevent or lessen the illness. In certain situations, immunoglobulin given within six days of exposure may also be recommended.

Health Officials Urge New Yorkers to Check MMR Vaccination Status

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Two doses are about 97% effective against measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

Madison County Public Health recommends that anyone who isn't sure whether they're protected check with their healthcare provider.

The confirmed Madison County case comes as health officials continue watching measles activity across New York. So far in 2026, New York State has reported six confirmed cases in New York City and 16 cases elsewhere in the state, for 22 cases total.

For comparison, New York recorded 48 confirmed measles cases statewide in 2025.

For now, Madison County Public Health says it is continuing its investigation and will directly contact people known to have potentially been exposed.

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby