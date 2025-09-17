Remember the pure joy of walking into the Elementary School Library's Book Fair? The smell of fresh paperbacks, the shiny posters, the colorful pens you didn’t really need but absolutely had to have. It was like Christmas morning, only with books and erasers shaped like dolphins. For many of us, that was peak childhood happiness.

Well, guess what? The Lowville Free Library is giving us all a chance to relive that same excitement, this time with a grown-up twist.

Adult Book Fair

On Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., the library will host its very first Book Fair for Grown Ups, presented in partnership with Lewis County Emerging Professionals. For a $5 admission, you’ll unlock early access to the library’s massive annual book sale, plus you’ll walk away with three books of your choice and exclusive book-fair-inspired goodies. (Think: merch that speaks to your inner bookworm who still remembers circling wish lists in the Scholastic catalog.) Best part? Every dollar goes right back to supporting the library.

Book Lovers in Central NY Can Experience a Grown-Up Book Fair

And if you can’t make the Thursday night kickoff, don’t worry. The annual sale will continue with free admission Saturday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 27, offering hundreds of titles across every genre, including retired library books, community donations, and hidden treasures waiting for a new shelf to call home.

Read More: Boilermaker Road Race Opens 73-Hour Registration Window

So if you’re craving a dose of childhood nostalgia, minus the scented gel pens, grab your girlfriends, bring a tote bag, and relive the joy of the book fair. Only this time, you don’t have to beg your mom for an extra five dollars.

For more info, visit lewiscountyep.com.

21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York GoodReads put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. We wanted to highlight the 21 with the best ratings: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet