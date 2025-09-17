Upstate NY’s Childhood Book Fair Just Got a Grown-Up Glow-Up
Remember the pure joy of walking into the Elementary School Library's Book Fair? The smell of fresh paperbacks, the shiny posters, the colorful pens you didn’t really need but absolutely had to have. It was like Christmas morning, only with books and erasers shaped like dolphins. For many of us, that was peak childhood happiness.
Well, guess what? The Lowville Free Library is giving us all a chance to relive that same excitement, this time with a grown-up twist.
Adult Book Fair
On Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., the library will host its very first Book Fair for Grown Ups, presented in partnership with Lewis County Emerging Professionals. For a $5 admission, you’ll unlock early access to the library’s massive annual book sale, plus you’ll walk away with three books of your choice and exclusive book-fair-inspired goodies. (Think: merch that speaks to your inner bookworm who still remembers circling wish lists in the Scholastic catalog.) Best part? Every dollar goes right back to supporting the library.
Book Lovers in Central NY Can Experience a Grown-Up Book Fair
And if you can’t make the Thursday night kickoff, don’t worry. The annual sale will continue with free admission Saturday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 27, offering hundreds of titles across every genre, including retired library books, community donations, and hidden treasures waiting for a new shelf to call home.
Read More: Boilermaker Road Race Opens 73-Hour Registration Window
So if you’re craving a dose of childhood nostalgia, minus the scented gel pens, grab your girlfriends, bring a tote bag, and relive the joy of the book fair. Only this time, you don’t have to beg your mom for an extra five dollars.
For more info, visit lewiscountyep.com.
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
13 Best Bookstores Right Now In Western New York
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan