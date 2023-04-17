Love Hummingbirds? Here’s When They’ll Be Back Upstate New York

Do you love seeing hummingbirds here in Upstate New York? When will they be back in the area?

When Are They Back In New York State?

According to Wild Bird Scoop, Hummingbirds should arrive by early to mid-May. The website does say we may be lucky and see one in late April.

After a season of mating, laying eggs, and raising their young, hummingbirds depart New York near the end of September and early October."

So again, get ready for early May 2023. The first arrivals in spring are usually males.

Take A Look At The Spring 2023 Hummingbird Migration Map And Sightings

Technology is amazing. We live in a day in age where you can track hummingbirds online. Seriously, check it out online if you're a huge fan here for free.

Did You Know New York State Has 3 Breeds Of Hummingbirds?

There have been reports of nearly 30 different species of hummingbirds seen in the United States. In New York State, there are currently 2 species that are common or semi-common and 1 that is rare. That’s a total of 3 species of hummingbirds that have been spotted more than once in New York:

1) The Ruby-Throated, common visitor of eastern North America. 2) The Rufous hummingbirds. 3) The Calliope Hummingbird.

According to Bird Feeder Hub, Calliope Hummingbirds are considered quite rare on the east coast, however they have been spotted in New York a few times.

How To Get Hummingbirds In Your Yard

Experts say the best way to attract hummingbirds is to hang a nectar feeder in your yard:

Hummingbirds need to eat constantly and finding a reliable source of nectar is essential. Choose a feeder that has the color red on it, and is easy to take apart and clean. In hot weather, cleaning and refilling need to be done more than just once a week.

Enjoy the season!

