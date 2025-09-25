In a chilling confession, 52-year-old Lorenz Kraus admitted during a sit-down interview with CBS6 that he was responsible for the deaths of his parents, Franz and Teresa Kraus.

The revelation came just one day after a large police presence gathered at 6 Crestwood Court in Albany to execute a search warrant connected to suspected financial crimes. During the search, investigators began excavating the backyard, ultimately uncovering human remains.

The Interview and Confession

Albany Police Chief Brendon Cox confirmed Kraus had already been interviewed by investigators before reaching out directly to CBS6. Kraus requested to speak publicly, telling anchor Greg Floyd that he wanted people to “judge for themselves” after watching his interview.

Read More: NY Woman Charged After Pepper Spray Attack at Longhorn Steakhouse

In his startling account, Kraus described killing his father first, choking him. Hours later, he claimed he strangled his mother with a rope. Days afterward, he buried both bodies in the backyard.

Kraus insisted he was fulfilling his parents’ wishes, saying they were ailing with age and wanted an end to their suffering. He argued that laws should be changed to allow for these “mercy killings”, as boomers will be facing his same situation. He even went on to list his mother not using her turn signal properly as justification for her death.

Immediate Arrest

When the interview ended and Kraus stepped outside the CBS6 studio, police officers were waiting. He was immediately taken into custody. Authorities later confirmed that his confession aligned with the remains found behind the Crestwood Court home.

A Community Stunned

The public admission has left Albany residents reeling, turning what began as a financial crimes investigation into a high-profile homicide case broadcast in real time.

Read More: Armed and Dangerous: Homicide Suspect on the Run in New York

Officials say more details will be released in the coming days, including formal charges and court proceedings.

Watch the full CBS6 interview here.

All The Buffalo Bills Charged With Crimes Since 2000 You'll find everything on this list, from reckless driving, DUI, gun charges, disorderly conduct, and more. Gallery Credit: Brett Alan