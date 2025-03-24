Zoom at 55MPH at the Longest Zipline in America—Right Here in New York
Looking for your next adrenaline-pumping weekend adventure? How about traveling from New York to Massachusetts via zipline? Yup, it’s real. And it’s fast at 55mph!
Welcome to the Catamount Zip Tour, home of the longest zipline in the United States—known as the Cata-monster. Stretching just over one mile long, this beast of a zipline starts from the top of Catamount Mountain in Massachusetts before ending all the way in Hillsdale, New York. It’s the ultimate bucket-list thrill ride for anyone who loves big views, high speeds, and unforgettable experiences.
What to Expect on the Catamount Zip Tour
This isn’t just one zip and done—it’s a full two-hour zipline adventure. You’ll start by taking a scenic chairlift ride up the mountain, followed by three dual-zipline spans, with the grand finale being the famous Cata-monster. Riders can hit speeds of 55+ mph, but don’t worry—you’re in control so if speed isn't for you, you can enjoy a much slower, more scenic ride. The built-in braking system lets you go full speed or cruise at your own pace.
Read More: Could New Yorkers See Injectable Cannabis Soon?
Ride the Longest Zipline in America—From New York to Massachusetts!
Before you fly, you’ll get a full safety briefing and harness fitting, so you can feel confident as you take the plunge. The experience is for ages 10 and up, and all participants must meet the following requirements:
Height: At least 55 inches
Weight: Between 50–260 pounds
Footwear: Closed-toe shoes only (no sandals or Crocs!)
What NOT to wear: Skirts and short shorts aren't recommended
Minors under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a waiver.
How Much Does It Cost?
The full Catamount Zip Tour costs $99 per person, which includes the lift ride, all three ziplines, and bragging rights for life. But for a limited time, the tour is only $89!
Where Does It Start and End?
Start: Egremont, Massachusetts
End: Hillsdale, New York
Pro tip: Park your car on the New York side, since that's where you’ll finish. Catamount offers transportation to the top, so you’re covered.
Why You Should Book Now
With warm weather on the way and weekend slots filling up fast, you'll want to book early. This is one of the most unique zipline experiences in the Northeast—and it books out quickly in the summer months.
Ready to Ride?
Visit catamountski.com to reserve your spot on the longest zipline in America.
