Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now.

From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.

According to Syracuse.com, the space at 466 Westcott was once a bakery and deli before shutting down for the summer. Lobster Babe brings something different to a really prime area.

What's On The Menu?

Lobster rolls, Lobster mac and cheese, lobster tots, along with soups, salads and they even have fish fry dinners. They even have lobster roll FLIGHTS - amazing.

There's a few tables inside for customers to sit and eat, but it's primarily takeout. No alcohol is served there, but there are plans to get a liquor license.

They celebrated their soft opening this past week, and will be open going forward 11AM to 7PM Wednesdays to Saturdays and 11AM to 5PM Sundays.

Here's some photos of just a few of their amazing lobster rolls (and honestly, it's making my mouth drool and I'm not even a fan of lobster.)

Are you a fan of lobster rolls? Let us know which one you want to try the most inside our station app. Also, have you visited either of the sister restaurants?

