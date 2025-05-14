If you're dreaming of live music under the summer sky without breaking the bank, you're in luck. Live Nation is bringing back its popular "$30 Ticket to Summer" promotion, and some of the biggest names in music are included.

The annual ticket deal kicks off Tuesday, May 21, offering music lovers the chance to snag all-in $30 tickets (including fees) to select concerts across the country.

Expect a diverse mix of chart-toppers and legendary acts, with featured artists such as:

Luke Bryan

Avril Lavigne

Creed

Thomas Rhett

Willie Nelson

Jimmy Eat World

…and dozens more across rock, country, pop, hip-hop, and alternative genres.

How to Get Tickets

To grab your $30 ticket:

Visit LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer starting Tuesday, May 21. Browse the list of participating concerts/venues. Look for the “$30 Ticket to Summer” ticket type for your selected event. Add to cart and check out.

Important Note: If you don’t see the $30 option for your event, it may be excluded or already sold out. More tickets may be released, so check back frequently.

Want Early Access to Tiicket to Summer?

T-Mobile and Rakuten customers can access the sale one day early on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. ET, along with some exclusive perks. In addition, past Lawnie Pass holders (though the pass itself has been discontinued for 2025) will also receive early access.

Are There Hidden Fees?

No surprises here. The $30 price includes all standard fees, with only applicable taxes added at checkout. Tickets are available while supplies last.

For a full list of participating artists, venues, and updates, visit: LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer.

