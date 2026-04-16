A domestic dispute in quickly turned dangerous after police say a woman allegedly tried to set part of a home on fire.

Argument Escalates Into Fire Inside Home

According to authorities, officers responded to a residence on Neptune Avenue in Seaford around 8:14 p.m. on April 10 for a reported disturbance.

Police say the situation began as a verbal argument between a 59-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man inside the home.

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During the dispute, the woman allegedly became increasingly upset, throwing items and threatening to burn the house down.

At one point, investigators say she lit a pillow on fire inside the residence.

Thankfully, the fire was put out before first responders arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Arrest Made Without Incident

Following an investigation, officers located the woman and took her into custody without further issues. She was later transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities have identified her as Lisa Decaprio, 59.

Charges and Court Appearance

Decaprio is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree arson and second-degree harassment.

She was arraigned the following day in Nassau County District Court, where bail was set. She has pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court again.

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