1 Fall Festival In Central New York This Year Is Supporting Kids

One local fall festival happening throughout September and October in Central New York will benefit our local children's hospital. Here's everything you need to know about the Lincoln Davies Building Supply Fall Festival.

This year for 2024, Lincoln Davies in Sauquoit is hosting their Fall Festival every Saturday from September 14th through October 5th for the benefit of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. Several local businesses and vendors will be on hand each weekend to offer family fun. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids. There will be all sorts of activities for your family including face painting, bounce houses, pumpkin painting and the corn maze.

Take Part In The Corn Hole Tournament

The Corn Hole Tournament is sponsored by, and for the benefit of, the Sauquoit Lions Club. That will be held on Saturday September 21st. Sponsorships for the tournament are available, offering a team entry and a display sign for a $100.00 registration fee. Registration deadline is September 4th.

Here's A Look At The Fall Festival Hours

· Saturday, September 14; 11 am – 6 pm with Chicken BBQ noon until gone. · Saturday, September 21; 11 am – 9 pm with the Flash Light Corn Maze · Saturday, September 28; 11 am – 9 pm with the Flash Light Corn Maze · Saturday, October 5; 11 am – 6 pm – the final day of the Fall Festival

The Fall Festival and Corn Maze proceeds benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, and the Corn Hole Tournament is for the benefit of Sauquoit Lions Club. The detailed calendar of events is on their website. Lincoln Davies Building Supply is located at 8689 Summit Road in Sauquoit.

