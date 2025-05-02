Every spring, millions of birds take flight across North America, navigating thousands of miles through the night sky on their way to summer breeding grounds. Many of them fly directly over Central New York, and right now, they need your help.

With peak migration season underway, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Office of General Services (OGS) are asking residents, businesses, and municipalities to join the Lights Out initiative. It's a growing national effort to protect migratory birds by reducing unnecessary nighttime lighting.

Read More: Is It Illegal to Use High Beams While Driving in New York?

According to the 2025 State of the Birds Report, many migratory species, including songbirds and shorebirds, are in serious decline. Artificial light pollution is a major contributor. Excessive lighting can disorient birds, leading to collisions with buildings, walls, or the ground. This can be made worse by overcast or foggy nights. Scientists estimate that more than 1 billion birds die each year in the U.S. due to light-related collisions.

Central New York Plays a Key Role in Bird Migration

Birds flying over Oneida, Herkimer, and surrounding counties often depend on the stars and natural cues to find their way. But urban light can interfere.

“ A single building can kill hundreds of disoriented birds in one night,” said Laura McCarthy from Audubon’s Connecticut and New York Regional Office.

Locally, the Lights Out Central New York program is gaining momentum, encouraging residents and building owners to turn off non-essential indoor and outdoor lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 31, which is the end of the spring migration period. The initiative starts again in the fall.

Sandra Udovičić/Unsplash Sandra Udovičić/Unsplash loading...

“Millions of birds migrate through New York's night skies each spring, in an awe-inspiring journey happening right over our heads. Jessica Wilson, Executive Diretor of NYC Bird Alliance says, "It’s a simple, easy act that protects wildlife—and saves energy.”

Delta Lake State Park to Host Bird Migration Program May 10

To celebrate and educate the public about the migration season, Delta Lake State Park will host a special program on Saturday, May 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Families can learn how to identify local birds by their sounds, study migration maps, make a hummingbird feeder, and even win a real iridescent turkey feather in a feather-matching game. No registration is required.

Read More: The Finger Lakes Tops U.S. News List of Best Memorial Day Getaway

Households Can Help Migrating Birds by:

Turning off porch, landscape, and decorative lights

Drawing blinds or curtains at night

Using motion sensors or timers for necessary outdoor lighting

For more information, including how to get involved, visit www.ibirdny.org or check out the New York State Birding Trail for local birdwatching sites.

A Reminder About Avian Flu

As birdwatchers head outdoors this spring, the DEC also reminds the public to remain cautious about the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is still circulating in wild birds and mammals. Avoid touching dead or sick birds, and follow safe handling procedures when disposal is necessary.

Want to help birds tonight? Turn off your lights by 11 p.m. You can also track migrating birds on BirdCast.

29 Beautiful Backyard Birds of New York State These are 29 of the most common birds found in New York. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Charming Quotes About Birds I love watching my birdy boys outside. Here are some cute quotes that I found that sum up my newfound bird infatuation. Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS