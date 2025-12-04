The holiday season is already filled with twinkling lights, cozy nights, and feel-good traditions, but one local initiative is turning all that cheer into something even brighter. National Christmas Lights Day was on December 1, and one county in New York is once again rallying the community for a tradition that’s quickly becoming a local favorite: Operation Keep the Lights On.

Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have officially launched the 2025 edition of this glowing celebration, encouraging residents to keep their Christmas lights shining from dusk until dawn throughout the entire month of December.

A Small Gesture With a Big Impact

At first glance, leaving the lights on a little longer might seem simple, but for the people who spend their nights working, driving, or keeping the community safe, it means a lot.

From overnight nurses to late-shift workers, snowplow crews to first responders, the steady glow of holiday lights is a reminder that Central New Yorkers look out for each other. It’s a soft, welcoming signal that says: You're not alone out there.

A Tradition That Keeps Growing

Each year, more families join in, more lights flicker on, and more neighborhoods sparkle their way through December. Whether you go all out with rooflines, trees, inflatables, and projectors, or you simply plug in a single glowing wreath, every contribution helps light up the state and lift spirits.

How You Can Take Part

The Sheriff’s Office has one simple request:

If you’re able, keep your holiday lights on from dusk to dawn throughout December.

That’s it. No registration, no forms. Just lights, sparkle, and a little extra power bill for a whole lot of holiday joy.

And while this initiative is rooted in Montgomery County, the message extends across Central New York. So go ahead. Flip that switch, plug in those bulbs, and let the lights shine.

December nights in Central New York have never looked better.

