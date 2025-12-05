A major lawsuit accusing Google of using its power to overcharge consumers for years has now reached the point where New Yorkers may be able to receive money back. The case began in 2021, when New York Attorney General Letitia James and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sued Google for allegedly keeping a monopoly over the Android app marketplace and forcing consumers to pay inflated fees.

According to the lawsuit, Google controlled app distribution and in-app payments on Android devices through the Google Play Store. The attorneys general argued that this setup blocked competitors and allowed Google to charge fees of up to 30 percent on apps and in-app purchases. The case claimed these costs unfairly hit consumers and app developers without any real choice in the marketplace.

In December 2023, the coalition secured a 700 million dollar settlement with Google. The agreement includes a large amount of restitution for consumers who bought apps or made in-app purchases between August 2016 and September 2023. It also requires Google to change its business practices so that competing services are not locked out of the Android ecosystem in the future.

Who Can Receive Money in the Google Settlement?

If the court approves the settlement, most of the funds will go to consumers who used the Google Play Store during the covered period and were impacted by Google’s pricing. Google has already deposited 630 million dollars into the settlement fund.

Beginning December 2, 2025, affected users started receiving early notices about the claims process. The good news for most people is that no claim form is necessary. The settlement is set up to make payments automatically in most cases.

How Payments Will Work

Once the court approves the settlement, consumers will receive a payment notification through PayPal or Venmo. The message will go to the email or phone number linked to the Google Play account used during purchases. If that account is already connected to PayPal or Venmo, the payment will go directly there.

If the information does not match an existing payment account, people can either create one or direct the payment to an account linked to a different email or phone number.

For those who do not use PayPal or Venmo, or who no longer have access to the email on their Google Play account, there will be a supplemental claims process after the automatic payments are completed. Consumers can sign up to receive updates by sharing their name, email, and phone number on the settlement website.

Important Dates To Know

The Attorney General’s office wants consumers to keep track of key dates related to the settlement:

Anyone who wants to exclude themselves from the settlement to pursue their own legal case must request exclusion by February 19, 2026

Objections to the settlement must be filed by February 19, 2026

A court hearing to approve the settlement will take place on April 30, 2026

Once the court gives final approval, payments will begin.

What This Means For You

Attorney General James says the settlement is meant to return money to people who paid higher prices because of Google’s alleged monopoly behavior. It is also designed to open the app marketplace to more competition in the future so that developers and consumers have more options.