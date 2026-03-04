If you’ve got a LEGO-obsessed kid in the house, this is for them.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is launching its first-ever “Brick Pit Crew” competition, where kids can enter for a chance to be part of the grand opening of a brand new attraction.

And it involves LEGO Ferraris and racing them.

Build a LEGO Ferrari for a Chance to Win

Kids ages 6 to 12 can build their own LEGO Ferrari car and submit a short video of their creation online.

Parents must upload the video along with a brief explanation of why their child should be selected for the Brick Pit Crew.

Read More: New York Proposal Would Protect Daily Recess for Elementary Kids

The deadline to submit is March 8.

Twenty kids will ultimately be selected to join the exclusive Brick Pit Crew and help celebrate the opening of the park’s new LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction, which launches March 27 when the park opens for the season.

What Winners Will Get

Four grand prize winners will receive some pretty amazing perks too. Those winners will get an invitation to attend the Grand Opening celebration on March 27, up to four 2026 Gold Season Passes for their family and the chance to be among the first guests to experience LEGO Ferrari Build and Race.

Winners will also bring their LEGO Ferrari creations to the park and race them through the attraction’s ramps and digital track.

Basically… if your kid loves LEGO and cars, this is their Super Bowl.

Extra Challenge for Top Builders

The competition doesn’t stop there.

Read More: Nominate a Local Child for GPO Community Kid

The top 10 submissions will also be invited to participate in an additional LEGO building challenge at a Ferrari dealership in New York City.

A Fun Family Trip for Central New York

LEGOLAND New York is located in Goshen, Orange County, which is about a 3 to 4 hour drive from Central New York, depending on where you’re coming from.

This competition adds an extra reason for kids to start digging through their LEGO bins now.

How to Enter

Kids must:

Be ages 6–12

Build a LEGO Ferrari car

Submit a video of the build

Include a short explanation of why they should be chosen

Submissions must be sent in by March 8.

You can find the full details and submission form here.

So if your living room floor is already covered in LEGO bricks… you might as well turn that mess into a shot at a family trip to LEGOLAND.

LEGO's Biggest, Best Sellers of All-Time Some of the biggest and best LEGO sets of all-time are no longer for purchase. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts