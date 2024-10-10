Last Chance To Experience A Central New York Halloween Classic

For 3 weekends only in Central New York, you'll be able to experience this Halloween classic event.

This October in Rome, it's your final chance to experience the Halloween thrill of Cayo. 2024 marks the 22nd and final Season of Cayo Industrial Horror Realm:

Venture through the final chapter of chaos, conspiracy, and apocalyptic perception, infused inside a haunted attraction façade. Revisit terror of the Biowar, Biotech, Revelations, and Archana Asylum in one main attraction in this walkthrough style horror realm.

Cayo will be open October 11th - October 13th, October 18th - October 20th, and October 25th - October 27th. Their hours of operation will be 6:30PM - 10:30PM each night. You can find them at 530 Harbor Way in Rome.

The end is here. Last chance to experience Cayo Industrial Horror Realm. OPENS Oct 11th..."

What can you expect for 2024? This year shows signs of end times, war, viruses, and our "current states of impending despair":

Walk through a labyrinth of horrific encounters, twisted halls, and thought-provoking imagery inside Cayo’s old industrial warehouse railyard location. This season brings elements of Archana Asylum, Revelations, Biotech, and Biowar into one extensive labyrinth.

Tickets are $25 admission (cash only). Tickets available all night 'til closing.

Children under 12 not recommended, but allowed under parental supervision and discretion. You can learn more online here.

Cayo began 18 years ago in an old warehouse in Utica. After 11 years on Broad Street in Utica, Cayo Industrial and the Atrophy Escape Room moved to Rome in 2019 due to building issues. Escape from reality one final time in this surreal world.

