If your perfect fall day includes colorful leaves, crisp mountain air, a warm cup of coffee and a cozy place to unwind, you don’t have to leave New York to find it.

Lake Placid has been named the second-coziest fall destination in the United States in a new ranking from BetMGM Casino.

The Adirondack village earned a “Cozy Fall Score” of 63.3 out of 100, finishing behind only Bar Harbor, Maine.

What Makes Lake Placid So Cozy?

The study compared 20 destinations commonly recommended for fall getaways, looking at everything from seasonal temperatures and foliage to coffee shops, bookstores, farmers’ markets and public parks.

Lake Placid stood out for pairing its classic Adirondack scenery. It was also ranked as the best destination on the list for an early October leaf-peeping trip.

Read More: New Memorial Wall Will Honor Oneida and Herkimer County Heroes

Fall foliage in Lake Placid is forecast to reach peak vibrancy around October 6, the earliest peak date among all 20 destinations studied. Anyone planning to visit later in October may find that the brightest colors have already passed.

Of course, Lake Placid’s smaller size is part of its appeal. With a population of just over 2,000, the village isn’t overflowing with big-city attractions... and that may be exactly what makes it feel so cozy.

Get our free mobile app

Visitors have access to eight public parks covering about 15 acres, five primary coffee shops, a farmers’ market and an independent bookstore. Add in the lake, surrounding mountains and scenic Adirondack drives, and it has nearly everything needed for a quiet fall escape.

America’s Five Coziest Fall Destinations

According to the study, these are the five coziest destinations for a fall getaway:

Bar Harbor, Maine — 66.9 Lake Placid, New York — 63.3 Galena, Illinois — 62.7 Mystic, Connecticut — 58.7 Traverse City, Michigan — 58.1

Bar Harbor claimed the top spot thanks to its near-ideal sweater-weather temperatures, plentiful rainfall, vibrant October foliage and access to coffee shops, bakeries, bookstores and parks.

How Were the Destinations Ranked?

Fall conditions accounted for 70% of each destination’s final score. Researchers considered foliage vibrancy, seasonal rainfall, average temperature and the amount of daylight during October.

Read More: Free Movie Nights Return to Utica University

For the study, 53 degrees was considered the ideal sweater-weather temperature. Rainier destinations and places with shorter October days were also rewarded for contributing to a cozier fall atmosphere.

The remaining 30% of the score was based on access to coffee shops, bookstores, farmers’ markets, pumpkin patches and parks. Those amenities were calculated per 10,000 residents to account for differences in population.

Data was collected in August 2026 using sources including NOAA, the National Centers for Environmental Information, the Explore Fall Foliage Map, Google Maps, Yelp and Tripadvisor.

Peak foliage dates are forecasts and could change depending on temperatures, rainfall and other conditions. But if you’re hoping to catch Lake Placid in full fall color, early October may be your best bet.