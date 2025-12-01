A new TikTok trend is causing major concern for officials after kayakers were filmed attempting risky stunts on one of the busiest tourist lakes in Upstate New York. The challenge dares paddlers to get close enough to a moving steamboat to reach out and touch it mid-cruise.

What started as a viral dare quickly turned into a real danger on the water.

The TikTok Challenge Making Waves

The challenge specifically pushed kayakers to paddle directly toward large sightseeing steamboats on Lake George and stretch out their hands to make contact as the vessels passed. To most people, it sounds like an obviously bad idea. But the stunt gained enough attention online that dozens of inexperienced paddlers were soon trying it on the lake.

On busy summer days, more than 200 kayaks crowd the narrow stretch between the village and Tea Island. Many of those kayakers had never been on the water before, didn’t realize steamboats have limited maneuverability, and didn’t know they do not have the right of way.

Local officials quickly realized the challenge wasn’t just annoying. It was dangerous.

Officials Step In With More Patrols

After meeting early last summer, town and village leaders teamed up with the Lake George Park Commission to find a solution. With the commission’s marine patrol budget already tight, both the town and village contributed $5,000 each to boost enforcement.

The result: more patrol boats on the water Thursday through Sunday from early July through the end of August. Officers were positioned specifically in the southwest portion of the lake, where most of the TikTok-inspired encounters were happening.

Why More Patrols Were Needed

Beyond the TikTok stunt, officers repeatedly encountered inexperienced boaters and kayakers caught in risky situations. On peak weekends, rough water and rental traffic added even more chaos.

Steamboats in the area are large, heavy, and difficult to stop quickly. A single wrong move could turn a viral trend into a serious accident.

Funding Is the Biggest Hurdle

The Lake George Park Commission has enough officers to expand patrols further, but not enough money to do it. The agency is funded almost entirely by boat and dock registration fees, which have not increased since 2016. With expenses now outpacing income by roughly $80,000 a year, expanding patrol coverage is challenging without outside help.

To keep up with demand, officials are now exploring partnerships with local hotels, tourism businesses, and the Lake George Steamboat Company to support lake safety.

Looking Ahead to Summer 2026

Local leaders want to continue increased patrols next summer and potentially expand coverage to seven days a week. But that depends on securing funding early enough to schedule officers.

If money comes through by spring, residents and visitors can expect a strong patrol presence next season aimed squarely at preventing more dangerous TikTok stunts from turning into emergencies.

