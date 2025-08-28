Labor Day weekend is here, and if you’re still scrambling for plans... okay, guilty. Luckily, Central New York is full of family-friendly activities that let you soak up the last taste of summer before we (officially) head into fall. From backyard fun to scenic day trips, here are some ideas to make your Labor Day weekend the best one, here in Upstate NY.

Visit a State or National Park

Central New York is surrounded by beauty. You don’t have to travel far to enjoy it. Head to Adirondack Park, Chittenango Falls, or Green Lakes State Park for hiking, picnics, and family photos with that late-summer glow.

Volunteer in Your Community

Labor Day is a chance to give back. Local food pantries and community events often need extra hands this time of year. Whether you’re in Utica, Oneida, or Herkimer, volunteering as a family can be a meaningful way to spend part of the weekend.

Head to the Beach or Lake

Central New Yorkers may not have the ocean, but we do have gorgeous lakes. Sylvan Beach on Oneida Lake is a classic choice, or try Delta Lake State Park for swimming, picnicking, and relaxation.

Play Lawn Games at Home

Sometimes the best holiday weekends happen in your own backyard. Grab the cornhole boards, ladder toss, or even a good old-fashioned game of whiffle ball. Invite the neighbors and make it a mini block party.

Plan an End-of-Summer Cookout

It’s not Labor Day without the grill going. Fire up the burgers and hot dogs, add some Utica greens or chicken riggies to the menu, and enjoy the flavors that make our region unique.

Read More: Where to Propose in CNY: Inspired by Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’

Try Glamping or Camping Locally

If you’re craving a getaway, you don’t need to travel across the country. KOA in Herkimer or glamping spots near the Adirondacks give you that outdoor adventure vibe without the long drive. Or…

Camp in the Backyard

Keep it simple. Pitch a tent, light a fire pit, roast marshmallows, and let the kids stay up late under the stars. It’s summer magic without the stress.

Host an Ice Cream Social

Cool down with one last sweet treat before school starts back up. Whether you stop by Nicky Doodles in North Utica, the Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks, or just stock up on toppings at home, an ice cream party is always a hit.

13 Things To Know After Labor Day After Labor Day. Now what? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend



