If you’re the kind of Central New Yorker who starts nervously watching the long-range forecast the minute pumpkin spice season hits, here’s the news you’ve been waiting for (or dreading): La Niña is officially here.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, ocean temperatures in the central Pacific have dropped about 0.5°C below average, which apparently is enough to trigger a La Niña advisory. In simple terms, that means a shift in global weather patterns that could bring colder, snowier conditions to the northern U.S., including in Central New York.

Is Central NY in for a Snowstorm Season? La Niña Says Maybe

Historically, La Niña winters favor a stronger jet stream that dips across the northern states, pulling Arctic air farther south. For us, that often means more lake-effect snow, chillier temperatures, and a few more of those “can’t feel my face” mornings that Upstaters know all too well.

The good news? This La Niña is expected to be on the weaker side, which could temper some of those extremes. NOAA forecasts suggest the pattern may fade back to “neutral” by mid-winter. Which means conditions could balance out later in the season. But early signs still point toward a busy start to winter, with the potential for above-average snowfall across the Great Lakes region.

Plan For Snow. Get Prepared

For now, the best plan is to prepare early. Check your furnace, stock up on driveway salt, and maybe locate your snow shovel before you need it. Central New York winters have a reputation, and if La Niña has her way, she might be looking to live up to it.

Translation: brace yourself, CNY... winter could be coming in strong this year.

