The Herkimer County Humane Society is speaking out after a heartbreaking incident over the weekend. A box of kittens was left abandoned outside the shelter, despite the doors being open and staff on site to help.

According to the shelter, the kittens were discovered early Saturday morning after surveillance video showed a white vehicle pulling up to the building. The driver got out, placed a duct-taped box in front of the entrance, and drove away. Inside that box were three tiny kittens, left alone in the parking lot.

Thankfully, all three kittens are now safe and receiving care at the Herkimer County Humane Society. Staff say they’ll be monitored closely before becoming available for adoption.

No Fee Surrender

The shelter emphasized that there is no fee to surrender animals, only a suggested donation to help cover care costs. Leaving pets outside a shelter or anywhere else, they added, is never the right choice... and in New York State, it’s against the law.

Under New York Agriculture and Markets Law Section 355, abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor offense, punishable by fines, possible jail time, and restrictions on future pet ownership. Authorities, including New York State Police, are now investigating the incident.

The organization is reminding the public that it is always available to help, and that surrendering a pet in person ensures they receive immediate safety, care, and compassion.

Anyone with information about the abandoned kittens is encouraged to contact the Herkimer County Humane Society directly.

