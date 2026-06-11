Taking the family to a concert can get expensive fast, especially when you're buying multiple tickets.

That's why a popular summer concert promotion is back for its 10th season, giving families a chance to save some money while still enjoying live music together.

Children 12 and Under Get In Free

The Empower Federal Credit Union Kids in Free Concert Series is returning this summer, allowing children ages 12 and under to get onto the lawn for free when accompanied by a paid adult lawn ticket.

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The promotion applies to four major concerts this season and has become a favorite for families looking to introduce their kids to live music without breaking the bank.

To take advantage of the offer, adults must present their paid lawn ticket at the Kids in Free tent near the main entrance to receive admission for their child.

Which Concerts Are Included?

The Kids in Free promotion is available for these four summer shows:

Toto, Christopher Cross and The Romantics July 25

Billy Idol August 15

Goo Goo Dolls September 3

Dan + Shay September 25



A Great Way to Introduce Kids to Live Music

Concert tickets can be one of the biggest entertainment expenses of the summer. Programs like Kids in Free make it easier for parents and grandparents to create memories while introducing younger generations to live performances.

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Whether your family loves classic rock, country, or pop-rock hits, this year's lineup offers something for nearly everyone.

Just remember that the offer only applies to these four concerts, and all dates and performers remain subject to change.

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If you've been thinking about taking the kids to a concert this summer, this may be one of the most affordable ways to do it.