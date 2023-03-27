Laugh When Comedian Kevin Hart Performs In Upstate New York This Spring

Don't forgetTurning Stone Resort Casino announced that Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart will perform his award-winning “Reality Check” standup show in the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, May 14th at 6PM.

Kevin Hart’s “Reality Check” Tour was recently named the Number One Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 for the new show. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” Don't forget it's Kevin Hart, not Kevin Heart coming to Turning Stone.

Tickets for Kevin Hart’s May 14th show at Turning Stone will go on sale Thursday, March 30th for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, March 31st, both at 10AM. You can purchase tickets in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.

Other Turning Stone 30th Anniversary Shows:

Tim McGraw - Sunday, July 2nd

Tim McGraw was the first artist to ever perform in the Turning Stone Event Center on December 2, 2004. It only seems appropriate to have him back for the 30th Anniversary celebration.

"He will be forever remembered for his part in the resort casino’s story."

2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Sunday, November 12th

Legendary standup comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring twice the laughs with their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show Sunday, November 12.

American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton - Fixed Show Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff loading...

Next 30 Entertainment

Friday, May 26: Eclectic musical performer Tom Jones

Sunday, July 2: Tim Mcgraw

Sunday, August 6: Jake Owen

Saturday, August 12: Dan + Shay

Sunday, November 12: Steve Martin & Martin Short

You can read more online here.