Family Pleads for Help Finding Missing Oswego Woman Last Seen in Alaska

A family from Oswego County, New York, is asking for help in locating Kelsey Thomas, 33, who was last seen in Anchorage, Alaska. Kelsey was reported missing on January 1, 2025, but her family says they haven’t spoken to her since August. Her sister says the family has checked her workplace and residence, but has found no trace of her.

Family Searches Desperately for Missing Upstate NY Woman Last Seen in Alaska

Thomas grew up in Oswego, graduating from Oswego High School in 2009. Eight years ago, she relocated to Anchorage with her son after her ex-husband was stationed there. According to family, Kelsey has struggled with drugs previously and her disappearance has left her family in New York feeling powerless.

Anchorage PD Anchorage PD loading...

Kelsey is described as 5’6” tall, and about 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anchorage Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the search for Thomas.

If you have any information about Kelsey Thomas’ whereabouts, please contact the Anchorage Police Department by calling:

3-1-1 (Option ‘1’) for non-emergencies in Alaska

for non-emergencies in Alaska (907) 786-8900 (Option ‘0’)

The family is asking for prayers and any tips that might help bring Kelsey home.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young