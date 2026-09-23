Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but a trip to the emergency vet is definitely not the kind of scare anyone wants.
Between bowls of chocolate, constantly opening doors, flashing decorations and strangers showing up in costumes, Halloween can be confusing and even dangerous for our pets.
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Before trick-or-treaters begin making their way through Central New York neighborhoods, take a few simple steps to keep your furry family members safe.
Halloween Pet Safety Tips
Halloween should be fun for the whole family, including the furry, feathered, and wild ones that share our neighborhoods. A little extra caution keeps everyone safe and lets you enjoy the best part: the candy, the costumes, and the community.
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