Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but a trip to the emergency vet is definitely not the kind of scare anyone wants.

Between bowls of chocolate, constantly opening doors, flashing decorations and strangers showing up in costumes, Halloween can be confusing and even dangerous for our pets.

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Before trick-or-treaters begin making their way through Central New York neighborhoods, take a few simple steps to keep your furry family members safe.