Popular Mowers Sold In New York Recalled Due To Fires

More than 68,000 lawn mowers are being recalled due to risk of burn and fire hazards. Many of these popular lawn mowers are sold in New York. Here's what to watch out for.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recently posted an urgent recall for mowers sold by some of the most well known brands in the country. The units sold by Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota all use a Kawasaki Engine that’s been known to overheat. This could lead to potential fire danger and burn hazards. A total of 68,500 mowers, including ones sold in New York are part of the recall.

The affected units were sold from April 2021 through December 2023.

How To Find Out If You're Affected:

Bad Boy Mowers owners should go online HERE to confirm if your mower is affected by this recall.

Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online HERE and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the homepage for more information.

John Deere owners should contact Deere and Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online HERE and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support.”

BigDog, Cub Cadet, and Hustler owners should contact the toll-free recall hotline at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Or you can go to BigDog online, Cub Cadet online, or Hustler online.

Kubota owners should contact Kubota toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online HERE and click on “Parts & Service” at the top of the page and locate the “Safety & Recall Notices” section for more information.

