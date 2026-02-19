Sometimes the biggest hearts come in the smallest packages, and a Central New York girl is proving that in the sweetest way possible.

Eleven-year-old Kathryn, the young entrepreneur behind Kathryn’s Kitchen, has turned her love of baking into a mission to help a friend who is currently battling cancer.

Fundraiser Raises Over $600 in Less Than One Week

After learning about her friend’s diagnosis, Kathryn knew she wanted to do something.

Kathryn started selling baked goods through her Facebook page and organized a raffle, with every dollar raised going directly toward helping cover her friend’s cancer treatment expenses.

In less than a week, Kathryn’s Kitchen has already raised more than $600 with a goal of $1,000, thanks to the support of the Central New York community.

Not bad for an 11-year-old running a one-girl operation.

How You Can Support Kathryn’s Kitchen Fundraiser

A raffle drawing will take place live on Kathryn’s Kitchen Facebook page on Saturday, February 21 at 8:30 p.m.

