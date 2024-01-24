1 Mega Popstar Has A Free Concert In New York City

One mega popstar is hosting a free concert in New York City on January 31st. Who, and how do you get tickets?

Justin Timberlake has announced he will perform in a special “one night only” show on his 43rd birthday, January 31st 2024. The show will take place in New York City’s Irving Plaza and will be completely free, but space is limited. Fans interested in seeing the show must sign up on Ticketmaster, and those lucky enough to receive a ticket will be notified by email on January 30th if they have secured tickets.

Ticket requests must be submitted by Friday, January 26 at 11:59PM ET. Tickets are free and not guaranteed. Ticket confirmation will be sent out by the evening of Tuesday, January 30.

Justin Timberlake, born on January 31st, 1981, is a singer, songwriter, actor, and producer. He rose to fame as a member of the boy band *NSYNC in the late 1990s. With hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me," *NSYNC became one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. Timberlake later pursued a solo career, releasing his debut solo album, "Justified," in 2002, which included hits like "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body."

His solo success continued with albums like "FutureSex/LoveSounds" in 2006, featuring the chart-topping singles "SexyBack" and "My Love." Timberlake is known for his smooth vocals, impressive dance moves, and versatility in crossing musical genres. In addition to his music career, he has made a mark in acting with roles in films like "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits." Justin Timberlake remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talent and evolving as a multifaceted artist over the years.

If you want to try and go to the party, learn more online here.

