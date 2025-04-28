Imagine a dreamy afternoon filled with hundreds of stunning cakes, rolling green hills, and the smell of frosting in the air. And cake is your ticket in.

This magical summer celebration is inspired by an iconic event that took over San Francisco, where over 1,300 cakes dazzled attendees at the Legion of Honor. Now, it’s coming to New York for the very first time. If you love cake (and who doesn't?), this is the summer event you can’t miss.

But there’s a twist: you can’t just show up. There’s one delicious rule you’ll need to follow to be part of the fun.

No cake, no entry!

A Picnic Like No Other

At this unforgettable gathering, every guest becomes part of the experience by bringing their own cake, whether you’re a professional pastry chef, a passionate home baker, or you grab a beauty from your favorite local bakery.

After cakes are checked in and arranged for display, guests will be invited to explore this living, breathing dessert dreamscape. Expect to admire, photograph, and, of course, taste dozens (if not hundreds!) of different cakes all while soaking up the festive, picnic-style atmosphere.

Brooke Lark/Unsplash Brooke Lark/Unsplash loading...

From towering layer cakes to quirky savory creations, anything goes. The more creative, the better!

And when a bell rings? That’s when the real magic begins: a cake buffet for the ages. Guests receive pastry boxes to collect slice after slice of these edible masterpieces.

Where It’s All Happening

This sweet summer adventure takes place at the beautiful June Farms in the Hudson Valley, one of the region’s most charming farm destinations, complete with friendly animals, and The Pony Barn, where food and drinks will be available for purchase all day long.

Here’s what your $15 ticket includes:

Entry to the Cake Picnic

One pastry box and fork for cake sampling

Access to taste every cake on display

Parking at June Farms

Full access to explore the farm and meet the animals

An afternoon packed with fun and frosting.

Important: Even with a ticket, no cake means no entry.

Dress in your most festive picnic attire, bring your camera, and get ready for a day filled with sugar, smiles, and unforgettable memories.

Jasmine Bartel/Unsplash Jasmine Bartel/Unsplash loading...

What to Expect at the June Farms Cake Picnic

Whether you’re a professional baker, a passionate hobbyist, or someone picking up a masterpiece from your favorite local bakery, everyone is welcome, as long as you bring a cake to share.

Sweet or savory, simple or wildly creative, all cakes are celebrated here.

Here’s how it works:

Check-In and Cake Placement: Arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to place your cake on beautifully decorated, white-tableclothed tables under the event tent near The Pony Barn.

Admire and Photograph: Once all the cakes are displayed, guests will have time to admire these edible works of art.

The Cake Buffet Begins: When the bell rings, it's time for the ultimate cake tasting! Each guest will receive a pastry box and fork to collect slices and sample as many creations as you can handle.

Throughout the afternoon, you’ll feast, make new friends, and soak up the festive atmosphere of one of the sweetest gatherings of the summer. If you want to join in the cake madness, click here to buy tickets.

