While people in Central New York spent the long 4th of July weekend enjoying cookouts, fireworks, and lake days, New York State Police were out in full force making sure the roads stayed safe, and they weren’t messing around.

DWI Arrests and Crashes: A Dangerous Holiday Trend

During the 2025 Fourth of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign, New York State Troopers issued a whopping 10,497 tickets statewide between July 3 and July 6. That number includes 210 arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and investigations into 716 crashes, five of which were fatal.

How Central New York Did

Troop D saw:

20 DWI arrests

287 speeding tickets

34 distracted driving violations

113 seatbelt/child restraint violations

16 tickets for violating the Move Over Law

That’s a total of 1,034 tickets in just our region.

Most Common Violations: Speeding Tops the List

Statewide, the top infractions include:

Speeding: 3,508 tickets

Seatbelt violations: 1,061

Move Over Law violations: 301

Distracted driving (texting/phone use): 258

The enforcement campaign was backed by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and included sobriety checkpoints, extra patrols, and a big focus on handheld electronic device violations,

