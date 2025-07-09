Over 10,000 Tickets Issued Across NY During Fourth of July Weekend
While people in Central New York spent the long 4th of July weekend enjoying cookouts, fireworks, and lake days, New York State Police were out in full force making sure the roads stayed safe, and they weren’t messing around.
DWI Arrests and Crashes: A Dangerous Holiday Trend
During the 2025 Fourth of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign, New York State Troopers issued a whopping 10,497 tickets statewide between July 3 and July 6. That number includes 210 arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and investigations into 716 crashes, five of which were fatal.
How Central New York Did
Troop D saw:
20 DWI arrests
287 speeding tickets
34 distracted driving violations
113 seatbelt/child restraint violations
16 tickets for violating the Move Over Law
That’s a total of 1,034 tickets in just our region.
Most Common Violations: Speeding Tops the List
Statewide, the top infractions include:
Speeding: 3,508 tickets
Seatbelt violations: 1,061
Move Over Law violations: 301
Distracted driving (texting/phone use): 258
The enforcement campaign was backed by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and included sobriety checkpoints, extra patrols, and a big focus on handheld electronic device violations,