The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Joseph Hess, the suspect accused of running over a 76-year-old woman during a robbery outside the Ballston Spa McDonald’s, has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to officials, U.S. Marshals took Hess into custody early Tuesday morning in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania. He is currently being held in Delaware County while awaiting extradition back to New York.

Hess faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, in connection with last week’s violent incident. Authorities say the victim remains hospitalized but is continuing to recover from her injuries.

This arrest ends a multi-day manhunt that stretched across the Capital Region and into Pennsylvania after Hess allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle out of Colonie. Deputies thanked the public for their help and urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

