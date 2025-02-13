Joann Fabrics, the go-to destination for sewing, quilting, and crafting supplies, has announced a massive wave of store closures that will impact 500 locations across the United States. Among them, 24 stores in New York State are set to shut down, leaving many local crafters scrambling to stock up before these locations disappear for good.

Joann’s Bankruptcy and Store Closures

This decision comes as part of Joann’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, marking the second time the company has filed for bankruptcy in less than a year. The company cites declining sales, unexpected inventory issues, and the need to "right-size its store footprint" as key reasons behind the closures. The motion to begin store closures is set for a court hearing, and if approved, liquidation sales could start immediately.

The company has not publicly shared a complete list of closures, but court documents have revealed that 24 stores across New York will be shutting their doors.

Joann Fabrics Closing 24 Stores in New York: What Stores are Closing?

Central New York

Fayetteville: 330 Towne Center Drive Cortland: 162 Clinton St.

Capital Region

Clifton Park: Clifton Country Road Albany: 1440 Central Ave.

Western New York

Niagara Falls: 2429 Military Road Amherst: 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. Blasdell: 3540 McKinley Parkway Williamsville: 4101 Transit Road

Southern Tier

Horseheads: 1530 County Route 64 Lakewood: 318 E. Fairmount Ave. Olean: 2503B W. State St.

Hudson Valley & Catskills

Kingston: 1385 Ulster Ave. Middletown: 88 Dunning Road Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road Hudson: 160 Fairview Ave.

Long Island & NYC Metro

Westbury: 580 Old Country Road West Babylon: 35 W. Montauk Highway Scarsdale: 965 Central Park Ave.

North Country

Watertown: 1283 Arsenal St. Malone: 228 W. Main St. Amsterdam: 4908 State Highway 30

Finger Lakes & Rochester

Rochester: 3333 W. Henrietta Road Rochester: 3042 Ridge Road Canandaigua: 3225 State Route 364



With these closures, many dedicated Joann shoppers will need to find alternative sources for their crafting needs. Local independent fabric shops, online retailers, and big-box craft stores like Michaels and Hobby Lobby may see an increase in customers seeking supplies. Some New Yorkers may also need to travel further to reach the nearest Joann store that remains open.

For those who rely on Joann’s sales and discounts, now may be the best time to stock up on fabric, yarn, and other craft essentials before liquidation sales end. Additionally, Joann’s online store will still be operational, providing an alternative for customers unable to visit a physical location.

Could Joann Still Survive?

Joann is currently seeking a buyer, with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners—the firm that recently purchased portions of Big Lots in bankruptcy—emerging as the leading bidder. However, if Gordon Brothers acquires the chain, they may opt for full liquidation, signaling the possible end of Joann as a major retail presence.

