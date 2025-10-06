Our community just proved spooky season doesn’t have to be spendy or wasteful. Jervis Public Library hosted The Costume Closet event last week and it flew by with wicked speed. More than 70 people stopped in and picked out 100+ costumes and costume pieces. That’s a whole lot of witches’ hats and superhero capes getting a second life right here in Central New York instead of haunting a landfill or collecting dust in a bin.

Why This Is So Boo-tiful (Besides the Photos)

Reusing costumes = less waste, less clutter, more fun. Parents saved cash, kids found “new-to-them” magic, and grown-ups grabbed last-minute looks without panic-ordering something that won’t arrive until Thanksgiving. Win, win, broom-ride.

Another Costume Swap Before Halloween

The demand was huge. So the library is hoping to host one more Costume Closet before All Hallow’s Eve. But they need your help to scare up more costumes so every ghoul, goblin, and glitter fairy in Utica–Rome can find something fabulous.

What They're Collecting (All Sizes, All Ages)

Halloween, Renaissance, and Cosplay costumes & accessories

Uniform pieces : scrubs, lab coats, chef coats

Dress-up bin goodies : masks, hats, wigs, tutus, tiaras, capes

Dance & theater costumes your kid has outgrown

Gently used props (brooms, toy stethoscopes, plastic swords, etc.)

If it’s clean, safe, and family-friendly, it can probably make someone’s night.

How to Donate

Reach out to Ms. Emily at erundle@midyork.org to set up a donation drop-off time. Any donations left after the second event will be saved for next year’s Costume Closet.

