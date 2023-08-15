Jason Mamoa to New Yorkers: Don’t Travel to Hawaii

Ok wait. People are still vacationing in Hawaii? Like-- booking and boarding flights and then experiencing claustrophobia for 14+ hours on a plane to "vacation" in a fire destroyed town? Like, just, vacation as usual? Maui. The place where news sources are reporting is the deadliest wildfire tragedy in modern history? And Hawaii--the group of islands that are focusing all of their attention and resources on helping those who are injured or unhoused or still unaccounted for since the fires began. You don't have to take my word for it.



Native Hawaiian actor Jason Mamoa has been extraordinarily clear on his Instagram page @prideofgypsies-- where he has been sharing vital resources for those of us who want to support victims of the Maui fires since the tragedy happened:

Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.

According to RTE News,

The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century is expected to cross the 100-mark, fuelling criticism that an inadequate official response contributed to the heavy loss of life. Officials updated the toll to 93 late yesterday, but warned the figure was likely to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs continued the grim task of searching burned out homes and vehicles in the epicentre of Lahaina. When the wildfire tore through the town last week, many people jumped into the sea to escape the flames. One Maui resident said that she was upset some tourists on the island have been carrying on with their holidays as normal.



I'm not here to tell you what to do, but there are tons of tropical places one can vacation that isn't Hawaii. No one is saying you can't ever go. Just not right now. You can check out this article if you need insights on how to change your travel plans. It's the least we can do. If you'd like to do a bit more, you can support victims of the Maui fires, here.

If you're looking for some very cool places to vacation INSTEAD of Hawaii, this article has all the deets.

