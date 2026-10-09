Partying is being put on hold for Cornell University students, and the City of Ithaca is making it clear that things won't return to normal until serious safety concerns are addressed.

The Ithaca Common Council voted Wednesday night, to temporarily stop issuing new special event permits to Cornell University, fraternities, sororities, and other university-affiliated student organizations.

According to WSYR, the decision comes as city leaders push for greater accountability following allegations of a sexual assault at a Cornell fraternity house in 2024.

What's Being Suspended at Cornell?

The temporary moratorium is in effect through November 5, unless the Ithaca Common Council decides to extend it.

Read More: Police: Shirtless Woman Walks Into Central New York School

The restrictions apply to new permits for university-affiliated events that require city approval, including:

Fraternity and sorority events

Large student gatherings

Parades and special events

Events requiring noise permits or street closures

That doesn't mean every Cornell event or campus activity is canceled. Regular university operations can continue, and activities protected by the First Amendment, including protests, are exempt from the restrictions.

Why Is Ithaca Taking Action?

The decision follows attention surrounding allegations of a sexual assault at Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024.

A lawsuit filed by a former student, identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was pressured into taking drugs before being sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members.

Read More: Why Leaving the Leaves Could Be Better for Your CNY Yard

The criminal investigation into those allegations was recently reopened. Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo has criticized how the university handled the allegations, raising concerns about whether enough was done to investigate the incident and protect students.

City officials are also questioning why local law enforcement was not notified about an alleged crime that occurred within Ithaca city limits.

What Does Ithaca Want Cornell to Do?

City leaders say the permit restrictions are about more than temporarily stopping parties. They want changes to how sexual violence allegations are handled. The Common Council amended the moratorium to require Cornell to turn over investigations involving sex crimes to the Ithaca Police Department.

City leaders are also calling for greater cooperation with an independent investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, stronger sexual violence prevention policies, and changes to legal protections involving intoxication and consent.

The mayor has indicated the restrictions could continue if the university fails to address those concerns.

20 Songs That Shaped College Rock Radio in 1986 In 1986's college rock underground, these songs were laying the groundwork for bigger things ahead for most of these bands. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire