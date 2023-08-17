Is Your Skincare Routine Ready for Fall in New York?
Probably not. Because I'm not ready to let go of summer yet. But since the weather doesn't care what we're personally ready for, we (read: I) might as well get prepared for the cooler weather that is on the early horizon anyway--especially if you live upstate.
With cooler weather, comes drier skin. And with drier skin comes "the itchies". Which requires thicker creams. And "the flakies"--which requires exfoliation. While using thicker creams and lotions do help, and scratching profusely, does not--
There are other natural options you can add to your skin care routine in concert with moisturization that also has other benefits. You into it?
Have you ever heard of Dry Brushing?
Healthline describes Dry Brushing like this:
Dry brushing is an Ayurvedic medicine that has been around for centuries. It’s believed to have many health benefits and works by exfoliating the skin. Practitioners of dry brushing rub a brush with coarse, natural-fiber bristles over their bodies in a particular pattern. The idea is that the coarse fibers will help to remove dead skin and improve the skin’s ability to eliminate toxins through the pores.
Cute right?
Musely suggests that dry brushing can also help the lymphatic system, which helps the body rid of toxins aaaand helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite.
The Cleveland Clinic adds that "Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process. It also helps detoxify your skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage,...also, by unclogging pores, it’s easier for the body to sweat and eliminate toxins in your system."
The cool part is that dry brushing is inexpensive, requires a simple body brush and it takes like 5 minutes a day. The best part is that this simple practice can help us stay glowing and exfoliated all fall and winter long. Even whilst we're still enjoying summer break.
