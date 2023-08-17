Is Your Skincare Routine Ready for Fall in New York?

Probably not. Because I'm not ready to let go of summer yet. But since the weather doesn't care what we're personally ready for, we (read: I) might as well get prepared for the cooler weather that is on the early horizon anyway--especially if you live upstate.

via GIPHY

With cooler weather, comes drier skin. And with drier skin comes "the itchies". Which requires thicker creams. And "the flakies"--which requires exfoliation. While using thicker creams and lotions do help, and scratching profusely, does not--

There are other natural options you can add to your skin care routine in concert with moisturization that also has other benefits. You into it?

Have you ever heard of Dry Brushing?

via GIPHY

Dry brushing is an Ayurvedic medicine that has been around for centuries. It’s believed to have many health benefits and works by exfoliating the skin. Practitioners of dry brushing rub a brush with coarse, natural-fiber bristles over their bodies in a particular pattern. The idea is that the coarse fibers will help to remove dead skin and improve the skin’s ability to eliminate toxins through the pores.

Cute right?

via GIPHY

Musely suggests that dry brushing can also help the lymphatic system, which helps the body rid of toxins aaaand helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

The Cleveland Clinic adds that "Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process. It also helps detoxify your skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage,...also, by unclogging pores, it’s easier for the body to sweat and eliminate toxins in your system."

The cool part is that dry brushing is inexpensive, requires a simple body brush and it takes like 5 minutes a day. The best part is that this simple practice can help us stay glowing and exfoliated all fall and winter long. Even whilst we're still enjoying summer break.

via GIPHY

6 Unique Remedies for Treating Sunburn Chances are you have a bottle of aloe vera gel somewhere in your house that you've likely had for years ready to be applied when you've spent a little too much time out in the sun and your skin feels (and looks) like the surface of the sun. Maybe it's in a medicine cabinet or a bathroom closet. Maybe you keep it in the door of the refrigerator so it's good and cold to help ease the pain of sunburn a little quicker. While it's a great and highly recommended way to care for your skin after a sunburn, there are other options in your house that can also do the trick.

Natural Remedies for Back Pain Back pain is the most debilitating, and the most common injury. I tend to reach for my Tylenol when my back aches, but I've explored some natural remedies that really seem to help. Try some, let me know if it works for you!