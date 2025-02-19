Egg Prices Are Soaring—Is It Time for New Yorkers to Raise Chickens?

With egg prices soaring across New York, some residents may be considering raising their own backyard chickens to try and cut grocery costs. But is it really a money-saving move, or will it cost more in the long run?

The Cost of Buying Eggs in New York

Egg prices have reached record highs due to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing bird flu outbreak. Many New Yorkers are paying premium prices or facing empty grocery shelves as stores struggle to keep eggs in stock.

However, despite these high costs, a dozen eggs—even at $5, might still be cheaper than the long-term expense of raising chickens.

What Does It Cost to Raise Backyard Chickens?

Raising chickens requires an upfront investment, as well as ongoing expenses. Here’s a cost breakdown for a basic backyard flock:

Initial Costs:

Chicks – $3 to $10 per chick (most people start with at least 3-6)

Coop – $200 to $1,000+ (depending on DIY vs. pre-built)

Fencing & Protection from Predators – $50 to $500+

Heat Lamp & Brooder – $50 to $100

Ongoing Costs:

Feed – $15 to $30 per month

Bedding – $10 per month

Vet Care & Supplies – Varies, but expect at least $50 to $100 per year

Lighting & Heating (in winter months) – Increases electric bill

A well-cared-for hen lays around 200-300 eggs per year, depending on breed, health, and environment. So, if you have three hens, you could expect about 600-900 eggs annually—equivalent to 50-75 dozen.

Does It Actually Save Money?

Let’s compare costs over a year:

Buying Eggs at $5/dozen → 50 dozen = $250

Raising Chickens (first-year costs) → $500–$1,500+

Raising Chickens (second-year costs, mostly feed & care) → $200–$500

For most people, raising chickens won’t be cheaper in the short term. Even after the first year, maintaining a flock still involves regular expenses that can outweigh the price of store-bought eggs.

Why Raise Chickens if It’s Not Cheaper?

While raising chickens isn’t necessarily a budget-friendly alternative, many people enjoy the benefits, including:

✅ Fresh, high-quality eggs – You control what your chickens eat and how they’re cared for.

✅ A fun hobby – Many people enjoy keeping chickens as pets.

✅ Self-sufficiency – Reducing reliance on grocery stores can be rewarding.

If your primary goal is saving money, buying eggs—even at today’s high prices—is still the more affordable option. However, if you’re interested in fresh eggs, sustainability, and backyard farming as a lifestyle, raising chickens might be worth the investment.

Would you make the switch to backyard chickens, or are you sticking with the grocery store?

10 Items That Cost Less Than A Dozen Eggs

