Key Information You’ll Need For The Central New York 2024 Election

As we approach the General Election on Tuesday, November 5th, here's some key information you'll need to know here in Central New York.

This information comes from the Oneida County Board of Elections. This specifically looks at Oneida County:

2024 Ballot Information

Sample Ballots: View sample ballots at ocgovboe.net/whats-on-the-ballot .

View sample ballots at . Voter Registration Deadline: Register to vote by October 26, 2024. Confirm, update, or register at ocgovboe.net/registration/ .

Register to vote by October 26, 2024. Confirm, update, or register at . Voting by Mail Deadlines: Request a ballot by mail by October 26, 2024, or apply in person until November 4, 2024. Learn more at ocgovboe.net/vote-by-mail/.

Ballots must be returned by:

Mail: Postmarked by November 5, 2024, and received by November 12, 2024. Military and overseas ballots must be received by November 18, 2024. In-Person: Deliver it to the Board of Elections, any early voting site, or an election day poll site by the close of polls on November 5, 2024.

Early Voting Locations And Hours

Early voting starts on Saturday, October 26, and runs through Sunday, November 3, 2024. Locations and times:

Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, NY

Note: Voters with disabilities can use the Voter Drive-Thru.

Note: Voters with disabilities can use the Voter Drive-Thru. New Hartford Town Hall, New Hartford, NY

South Rome Senior Center, Rome, NY

Whitestown Town Hall, Whitesboro, NY

Hours:

Saturdays & Sundays: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Election Day: Polls open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Confirm your registration and poll site at ocgovboe.net/registration/.

Results Of The 2024 Election

All early ballots received before Election Day will be included in the election night tally. Follow election night results at ocgovboe.net. If you need more help, visit ocgovboe.net or contact the Board of Elections at (315) 798-5765 or by email at BoardofElections@ocgov.net.

