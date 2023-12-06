Important 2023 Christmas Shipping Deadlines For Every New York Resident

The holiday season can be very stressful for many, especially when it comes to the gifts. What are the shipping deadlines across New York State if you're looking to ship gifts for the 2023 season?

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure that you can get your gifts on time. They all offer services like ground, next day or even same-day shipping.

For 2023, the three largest shippers other than Santa (UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service) have announced their 2023 holiday shipping deadlines. According to the CBS, you're not going to want to wait until the last moment:

Below, find out when is the last day to mail Christmas packages through the U.S. Postal Service, the last day to mail packages via UPS and FedEx, and the last day to order for Christmas delivery at major retailers.

Postage costs vary depending on the type of parcel you are mailing and its destination. The longer you wait to ship, keep in mind, the more expensive it will be to arrive by Christmas.

Christmas for 2023 of course arrives Monday December 25th. You only have so much time left, so don't delay. You don't want to be the person who provides gifts a few days after Christmas. Also, be kind to all carriers, no matter who they are delivering for.

So what are those dates for New York State? Here's a look now, and of course look at their official sites to see if anything changes:

