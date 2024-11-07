Is It Illegal To Keep Old License Plates In New York?

Is it legal or illegal to keep old license plates in New York State?

SHORT ANSWER- No, it is not legal to keep your old license plates in New York State if you no longer have the vehicle associated with them. Obviously this doesn't include antique ones, but more of current ones.

LONG ANSWER- New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says it's illegal to keep old plates. They also say do not return your old plates to DMV unless you are required to return them. So, what do you do with them?

When you receive your new plates, you must destroy your old plates to protect against fraudulent use. Mark each plate with a permanent marker or cut each plate into pieces. Consider separating the plates when you recycle, putting one plate in your recycling bin each week. To avoid an inaccurate cancellation of plates, do not return your old plates to DMV."

The reason is simple- If you do not destroy your old plates and someone uses them, you could be held responsible for any traffic tickets written against the plates and for fines resulting from the tickets. Would you really want to pay a fine on something you don't use, or wasn't even you?

If you do not turn in your plate(s), we will suspend your registration and can suspend your driver license."

But some good news- Your old plates are considered scrap metal. You can recycle them at your local scrap metal yard or recycling station. So at least you got that going for you.

