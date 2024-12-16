Think Twice Before Moving Your Car After An Accident In New York

Simple question you might not know the answer to- Is it illegal to move your car AFTER an accident In New York State?

Before we dive into the legal system for New York State to answer this question, you must answer some other questions first:

1) Do you know who is at-fault? If the answer is yes, take this advice:

Take a look at the condition of the car and who is at-fault. If it is clear who the at-fault driver is, and the vehicle is not totaled, it’s best to move the vehicle to a safe area."

If the vehicle is totaled, if there are injuries, you should not move the vehicle. You can always take advice from dispatchers and police when you call the accident in.

Friedman and Simon Injury Lawyers do say that you shouldn't move the vehicle if it hits these three bullet points:

1) If the vehicle has been totaled or otherwise is not running properly.

2) If someone is injured and moving the vehicle could further exacerbate their injuries.

3) If there is too much debris on the road due to the accident.

The most serious of accidents usually require all vehicles being left in the position in which they stopped after the car accident. Why? The police will need to reconstruct the accident scene by taking pictures, measurements, and collecting physical evidence.

If vehicles are moved, it's difficult for police to cover this process. So therefore make sure you pay attention to some of these rules above/advice before moving it.

New York State does remind you that leaving the scene of a collision before exchanging your information with other motorists is illegal under the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. You are required by law to remain on the scene and contact the police immediately after a vehicle collision. You can read the full rules from New York State online here.

