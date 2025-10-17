Residents in the Village of Ilion should prepare for overnight hydrant flushing starting Sunday, October 19, which could temporarily cause discolored water throughout parts of the village.

According to the Ilion Water Department, flushing will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in designated areas over three nights as crews work to clear sediment from the water system and improve overall quality.

Why Hydrant Flushing Happens

Hydrant flushing is a standard maintenance procedure that helps remove built-up mineral deposits and ensures the system maintains strong water flow for firefighting. While the process may lead to temporarily discolored or cloudy water, officials emphasize that the water remains safe to use and no boil water advisory is in effect.

However, residents are encouraged to check water clarity before doing laundry to avoid staining clothes and to avoid using hot water if cold water appears discolored. It’s also a good idea to store drinking water ahead of time for convenience.

Flushing Schedule by Date and Area

Sunday, October 19

Flushing will take place in South Ilion along Otsego Street Main, covering Otsego Street, Central Avenue, Marina, Philip Street, Frederick Street, English Street, Columbia Parkway, the High School area, Benedict Avenue, Armory Street, and High Street.

The Fourth Avenue Main system will also be flushed, including Forge Hill Drive, South and North Fourth Avenues, South and North Third Avenues, Second and First Avenues, North Fifth through Seventh Avenues, Prospect Avenue, Second Street (West Street to Barringer Road), and Barringer Road (Second Street to West Main Street).

Monday, October 20

Crews will move to the Otsego Street Main system covering Remington Avenue, Hoefler Avenue, Highland Avenue, Park Street, Beech Street, Maple Place, Spring Street, East Main Street, Hakes Road, Hess Avenue, Lester Avenue, Elm Street, Center Street, Grove Street, John Street, West Street, Morgan Street, the Mall Area, and Hope Street.

The Fourth Avenue Main and Tank Circuit area includes Second Street Extension, Massachusetts Avenue, Miles Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, West Rand Street, Vosburg Street, Clark Place, West Montgomery Street, Shull Street, West Prospect Street, West Main Street, West State Street, Old Forge Road, Upper Barringer Road, Hidden Pond Road, Applewood Drive, Ray Street North and South, and Brook Street.

Tuesday, October 21

Flushing will wrap up along Otsego Street Main—covering East and West Clark Streets, Catherine Street, Cottage Street, East Street, East State and River Streets, West North and River Streets, Spruce Street, Pine Street, and the London Towers area.

The Fourth Avenue Main flushing area includes Marshall Avenue, Harriet Avenue, George Street, Woodland Avenue, South Fifth Avenue, Concord Street, Newton Street, and the East Frankfort area.

What Residents Should Know

While discoloration can look concerning, it’s typically caused by harmless iron sediment being stirred up in the pipes and will clear on its own after flushing ends. Running cold water for a few minutes can help restore clarity.

Residents with questions can contact the Village of Ilion Water Department at 315-895-7449 for more information.

Hydrant flushing may be an inconvenience, but it’s a sign of regular system maintenance that keeps Ilion’s water supply clean, strong, and reliable.

