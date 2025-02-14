Igloo Coolers Recalled – What To Do If You Have One

Igloo has issued a recall for more than 1 million of its 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers due to a dangerous handle defect that has caused serious injuries, including fingertip amputations. The recall applies to coolers sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico between 2019 and January 2025 at retailers like Costco, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Amazon.

The company is offering free replacement handles to affected customers.

Why Are These Coolers Being Recalled?

The tow handle on these coolers can pinch users’ fingers when retracting, which can cause severe injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has received 12 reports of injuries in the U.S., including:

✔ Fingertip amputations

✔ Bone fractures

✔ Deep lacerations

There are currently no reported injuries in Canada or Mexico.

What Should You Do If You Own An Igloo?

If you have an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler, stop using it immediately. Igloo is offering a free replacement handle to fix the problem.

Online: Register for the recall on Igloo’s website.

Register for the recall on Igloo’s website. Phone: Call Igloo at 888-943-5182 .

Call Igloo at . Email: Contact igloo90qt@sedgwick.com.

How to Identify the Recalled Coolers

The coolers come in various colors.

The word "IGLOO" is printed on the side.

They were manufactured in the U.S. before January 2024.

