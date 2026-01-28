As immigration enforcement activity increases across parts of the country, families across Central New York are looking for clear, reliable information about where Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be operating and how to stay informed if activity happens nearby.

Here’s what to know about ICE operations in New York and the tools available to track reported activity.

Where ICE Operates in New York

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates nationwide and maintains multiple field offices across New York State, including offices that cover Central New York communities.

ICE does not publicly announce or provide advance notice of immigration enforcement actions, including arrests or raids. Because of that, communities often become aware of ICE activity only after it has already begun, or through firsthand reports from residents.

Can ICE Activity Be Tracked in Central New York?

While ICE does not release real-time location data, several community-sourced reporting platforms are used across New York to share information about observed enforcement activity.

These tools allow people to anonymously report sightings such as ICE vehicles, checkpoints, or detentions and view reports submitted by others in nearby areas. Commonly used platforms include: Deportation Tracker and ICE in My Area.

Both platforms use interactive maps that display recent reports, including location and time details. Some users opt into alerts to be notified of reported activity in their area. Because reports are community-submitted, information may not always be independently verified, and users are encouraged to cross-check details when possible.

Resources for Confirmed Information and Support

In addition to mapping tools, several organizations provide hotlines and confirmed information for those seeking clarity or assistance:

National Immigration and Refugee Rights Network (NNIRR) maintains a list of regional hotlines where people can report raids and receive verified updates.

The ICE Online Detainee Locator System allows family members or legal representatives to search for someone who has already been detained by entering their name, country of birth, or Alien Registration Number.

These resources are especially critical after a detention has occurred, helping loved ones locate individuals and connect with legal or advocacy support.

