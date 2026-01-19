If you’ve ever looked out at a frozen lake in Central New York and thought, “People really sit out there and fish?”, this winter might be your sign to finally try it.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a series of free ice fishing clinics across New York this winter, giving beginners a low-pressure way to learn the basics without needing to own gear or even have a fishing license for the day. These hands-on events cover ice safety (the most important part), how to fish through the ice, and what kinds of fish you’ll find in our local waters. Loaner jigging rods and bait are provided, so you can just show up and give it a shot.

Central New York Ice Fishing Clinics

Winter Living Celebration at Friends of Rogers Center (Chenango County) — February 7

A great option for families and first-timers who want to mix outdoor learning with winter fun.

16th Annual Otsego Lake Free Fishing Clinic at Glimmerglass State Park — February 18

This popular clinic does require pre-registration. Call 607-547-8662 to reserve a time block.

Other clinics are also happening in Washington County for those up for a winter road trip, but the Chenango and Otsego County events are perfect for people who want to test the ice fishing waters without traveling far.

If you’ve been looking for a true Upstate winter experience... the kind that involves frozen lakes, hot coffee, and bragging rights, this might be the easiest way to try ice fishing without committing to the full lifestyle.