How to Meditate. Part 4
If I had a dime for every time someone asked me how to meditate, I'd be a gagillionaire. Practically.
For context, I've been meditating for at least a dozen years. I've taken meditation classes on various meditation techniques. I've read all different sorts of books on the subject. I have been a regular at different group meditations called sangha. I used to host daily morning meditations on FB live. Generally, I have a daily meditation practice as part of my daily self-care--like brushing my teeth or taking a shower. In short, I'm a trained meditator who actively practices the practice of meditation. In part 1 of this "How to Meditate" series, we centered on what meditation is. In part 2, we focused on how to start a meditation practice. In Part 3, we explored the different types of meditation. In part 4, we'll be looking at how having a regular meditation practice impacts our overall well-being. According to the article, "How Meditation Impacts Your Mind and Body" by Kendra Cherry wrote for Very Well Mind,
Research has shown that meditation can have both physiological and psychological effects. Some positive physiological effects include... reduced respiration rate, decreased heart rate, changes in brain wave patterns, and lowered stress.
Self-care. Peace of mind. I'm thinking this could be powerful motivation to start, re-start, and/or or continue to practice meditation regularly. Here are some other benefits of meditation according to Cherry.:
- Better management of symptoms related to anxiety disorders, depression, sleep disorders, pain issues, and high blood pressure
- Better stress management skills
- Changes in different aspects of attention and mindfulness
- Increased self-awareness
- Improved emotional well-being
- Improved working memory and fluid intelligence
- Improved immunity
- Greater empathy for yourself and others
- Headache relief
Did you know that Rock and Roll Hall of fame legend Tina Turner is a master meditator who practices Buddhism? In this clip she talks about her spiritual journey through meditation.
Here is here a reprive of the chant she does in the above video: