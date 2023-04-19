How to Meditate. Part 3

If I had a dime for every time someone asked me how to meditate, I'd be a gagillionaire. Practically.

For context, I've been meditating for at least a dozen years. I've taken meditation classes on various meditation techniques. I've read all different sorts of books on the subject. I have been a regular at different group meditations called sangha. I used to host daily morning meditations on FB live. Generally, I have a daily meditation practice as part of my daily self-care--like brushing my teeth or taking a shower. In short, I'm a trained meditator who actively practices the practice of meditation. In part 1 of this "How to Meditate" series, we centered on what meditation is. In part 2, we focused on how to start a meditation practice. In Part 3, we'll explore the different types of meditation. According to the article, "How Meditation Impacts Your Mind and Body" by Kendra Cherry wrote for Very Well Mind,

Nearly every religion, including Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, has a tradition of using meditative practices. via GIPHY

There are many ways to meditate. One can sit in silence. One can sit with music. One can stand. One can walk. Literally as many people as there are on the planet, is how many ways to practice meditation. Cherry offers the following meditation types:

"Body-scan meditation: This practice involves scanning the body and noticing physical sensations."

"Breathing meditation: This involves focusing on different breathing techniques."

via GIPHY

"Loving-kindness meditation: This technique involves focusing your attention on loved ones, yourself, and others as you think kind and caring thoughts."

" Mantra meditation: This practice involves chanting a word or phrase, which can be done aloud or in your mind."

"Movement meditation: This type of meditation involves focusing on movements of the body, either by moving specific parts of the body or observing the world around you during a walk."

"Object focus meditation: This type involves focusing attention on a specific object or mental image."

