You’ve survived another Central New York winter (barely), and now it’s finally time for the good stuff: flip-flops, patio drinks, and the unmistakable smell of something sizzling on the grill. But before you break out the burgers and throw a cookout worthy of Instagram, your grill needs a little post-hibernation TLC.

With your grill cleaned, checked, and polished, you’ll officially be ready for summer cookouts, weeknight kebabs, and spontaneous s’mores sessions with the kids. Because nothing says “summer in Central New York” like good food, good company, and a grill that doesn’t smell like last October.

Whether you’ve got a gas setup, a charcoal classic, or something fancier, here’s your step-by-step guide to cleaning and prepping your grill after a long, snowy slumber.

Step 1: Check for Rust... and Critters

Winter is harsh, and your grill likely took a beating. Start with a good visual inspection. Look for rust spots, especially if it’s been sitting outside under snowbanks or a tarp that tried to do its job. If you see light rust:

Mix 2 parts baking soda to 1 part vinegar to create a paste.

Scrub the rusted areas with a stiff-bristled brush.

Rinse with water and repeat if needed.

If you see holes forming in the metal, it might be time to let your old grill retire and treat yourself to a new one. (Father’s Day sales, anyone?)

Egor Gordeev/Unsplash

Step 2: Inspect That Fuel Line (Gas Grills Only)

Gas grillers, this part’s for you. Before you light anything, check the fuel line for cracks or leaks:

Brush soapy water along the hose and connections.

Turn on the gas (carefully) and watch for bubbles.

Bubbles = leak. Tighten the connections or replace the line.

While you’re at it, fill up your propane tank so you don’t run out mid-sizzle.

Step 3: Burn Off the Winter Crud

Let’s be real, grill gunk happens. The fastest way to banish last season’s leftovers and any rogue spider nests is to crank your grill to high heat and let it burn for 30 minutes.

Once it cools down, use a handheld vacuum or shop vac to clean out any ash, dust, or leftover debris.

Tahmeed Ahmad/Unsplash

Step 4: Deep Clean the Insides

Time to get in there:

Remove and scrub the flame tamers (those metal plates over the burners) with soapy water and a stiff brush.

Check burners for clogs. Clean the tiny ports using a wire brush in a gentle up-and-down motion.

For removable burner tubes, flush them with a hose or long brush to kick out any bugs or buildup. Dry thoroughly before reattaching.

Clean the grease tray to avoid grease fires. Empty it now, and then again every few uses.

Charcoal grills: Dump out old ash and leftover briquettes to make room for fresh charcoal and better airflow.

Step 5: Scrub the Grates

The secret to those Instagram-worthy grill marks? Clean grates.

For gas grills, heat the grill on high for 15 minutes. Then use a stiff-bristle brush to scrub off ash and residue.

Dip your brush in water while cleaning to create steam. It’ll help cut through tough grease.

Want to avoid metal bristles? Try a hardwood grill scraper, a balled-up piece of foil, or even half of an onion.

For heavy buildup, soak grates overnight in 2 cups of vinegar + 1 cup of baking soda. Rinse, dry, and coat lightly with cooking oil.

Taylor Grote/Unsplash

Step 6: Clean the Outside Too

Give the outside of your grill a glow-up:

Soapy water works great for most surfaces.

Use window cleaner for porcelain-coated lids.

Use a stainless steel cleaner for steel grills for that sleek finish gleam.

Step 7: Upgrade Your Tools

Left your tongs outside since Labor Day? Yeah… toss those. Now’s the perfect time to refresh your grill gear:

Look for bristle-free brushes (safer for food).

Grab a fresh pair of sturdy tongs and a wide spatula.

Feeling fancy? Try a smoker box, cedar planks, or a burger press for next-level grilling.

