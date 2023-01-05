Central New York- Take 46 Days Off From Work In 2023 Only Using 18

Are you looking to take off more time from work in 2023? The only problem, you don't have that much vacation time? Here's a life hack every Central New York worker needs to know.

Recently, a lifehack showing how to get 46 days off from work only using 18 days of paid time off (PTO) started circulating around Facebook and TikTok. Is there truth to it?

The meme itself is a list of dates throughout the year where workers can strategically use PTO to maximize the number of consecutive days off."

The Daily Dot reports that a video from @fandomfanboi shows a post from Twitter user @afashola_ on this brilliant plan shows the breakdown of dates throughout the year to take:

January 2023

The user points out that if you take the Thursday and Friday before MLK Day off you'll get 5 consecutive days off. MLK Day is Monday January 16th 2023.

April 2023

If you take the four days before Good Friday off you'll have a ten day break. Good Friday lands on Friday April 7th in 2023.

July 2023

If you take the Monday before July 4th off, you'll get a four day break. The 4th of July lands on Tuesday July 4th 2023.

November 2023

If you take off 5 days after Veteran's day and 3 days before, Thanksgiving you'll get 17 consecutive days off. Veteran's Day lands on Saturday November 11th, Thanksgiving lands on Thursday, November 23rd.

December 2023

If you take 4 days between Christmas and New Years off you'll have 10 consecutive days off. Christmas lands on Monday December 25th 2023, and New Years the following Monday.

God speed on taking these days off, and have a Happy 2023.

