If your kids are putting the final touches on their Christmas wish lists, this might be their favorite news of the season. Santa is more accessible than ever this year, with a variety of fun and creative ways for children to connect with him before Christmas Eve.

From leaving Santa a voicemail and sending letters to the North Pole, to personalized video messages, festive apps, and even live Santa tracking, families in Central New York have plenty of mostly free options to keep the holiday magic going all season long.